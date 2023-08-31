Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD sits near three-week top, eyes 200-day SMA hurdle

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $2.8000-$2.7500 horizontal zone. Some follow-through selling, however, might expose the aforementioned confluence support, around the $2.600 area. Some follow-through selling below the latter will confirm the trend-channel breakdown and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.

That said, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some hurdle near the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged just above the $3.0000 psychological mark. A sustained strength beyond the said handle will reaffirm the positive outlook and lift the XNG/USD towards the trend-channel barrier, around the $3.2450-$3.2500 region, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for additional gains.

From a technical perspective, the recent goodish rebound from the vicinity of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which coincided with the lower end of an ascending channel extending from the June swing low, favour bullish traders. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and support prospects for an extension of the recent rally witnessed over the past week or so.

