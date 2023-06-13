Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD recovers to $2.35 on softer US Dollar as US inflation looms

- Natural Gas Price extends week-start rebound, grinds near intraday high of late.
- US Dollar suffers from dovish Fed bets, downbeat inflation expectations.
- Challenges to sentiment emanating from China prod XNG/USD bulls.
- US Core CPI, risk catalysts eyed amid hopes of US Dollar weakness and further Natural Gas Price recovery.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) remains on the front foot around $2.34 as it makes rounds to intraday high while extending the previous day’s rebound from a one-week low ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the XNG/USD benefits from the softer US Dollar, as well as the market’s cautious optimism, as markets await the key US inflation numbers for May and the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting.
US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps a two-day uptrend with 0.20% intraday loss to near 103.43 by the press time. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies bears the burden of the downbeat bets on Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
It should be noted that the recently softer US data and unimpressive Fed talks allow traders to remain dovish on the US central bank. While portraying the same, the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests more than 70% chance of the Fed’s inaction on Wednesday while suggesting nearly 80% odds favoring the 0.25% rate increase in July.
.Apart from the US dollar weakness, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) rate cut and hopes of more energy demand due to the hot summer in the West also underpin the XNG/USD run-up.
Alternatively, the cautious mood ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures joins the latest US-China tension to weigh on the Natural Gas Price.
That said, the market forecasts of witnessing no change in the Core CPI MoM figure of 0.4% is in the spotlight as softer figures could push back the July rate hike concerns and may not allow the Fed to sound hawkish. On the other hand, the US expands its ban on imports from Xinjiang and China vows to protect domestic firms against any US sanctions, per Reuters. On the same line, Bloomberg released prepared remarks of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s scheduled Testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee as she said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) serve as important counterweights to non-transparent, unsustainable lending from others, like China.
Technical analysis
Although the 10-DMA puts a floor under the Natural Gas Price near $2.31, downward-sloping resistance lines from late May, around $2.35 and $2.37, limit the XNG/USD rebound.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.