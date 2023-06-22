Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD rebound approaches $2.75 key upside hurdle

Share:

Natural Gas Price remains firmer for the third consecutive day after bouncing off two-week-old ascending support line.

Impending bull cross on MACD, sustained U-turn from 50-SMA adds strength to upside bias.

Five-week-old falling trend line appears a tough nut to crack for XNG/USD bulls.

Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) remains on the front foot around $2.71 as it prints a three-day uptrend amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the energy instrument defends the early-week rebound from a fortnight-old rising support line.

Apart from a successful bounce off the short-term key trend line support, the XNG/USD’s sustained trading beyond the 50-SMA and a looming bull cross on the MACD indicator also keeps the Natural Gas buyers hopeful.

As a result, the energy buyers are marking another attempt to cross the key resistance line stretched from May 19, around $2.75 by the press time. Also acting as an upside filter is the monthly high of around $2.79, as well as the $2.80 round figure.

Following that, the previous monthly peak of near $2.82 and the mid-March swing high of near $2.86 will be in the spotlight.

On the contrary, the aforementioned support line from June 12, close to $2.64 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the Natural Gas Price ahead of the 50-SMA support of $2.57.

It should be noted, however, that the XNG/USD’s weakness past $2.57 will make it vulnerable to drop toward the monthly horizontal support zone around $2.43-44.

Natural Gas Price: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected