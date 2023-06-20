Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD corrects from one-month peak, holds above $2.50

Natural Gas price edges lower during the Asian session on Tuesday and reverses a part of the previous day's positive move to the $2.765 area, or a one-month top. The XNG/USD currently trades around the $2.725 region, down nearly 0.75% for the day and for now, seems to have snapped a six-day winning streak, though any meaningful corrective decline still seems elusive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is hovering around the 70 mark and turning out to be a key factor that prompts some profit-taking around the XNG/USD. That said, last week's sustained move beyond the $2.50 congestion zone and the overnight breakout through a descending trend line extending from March swing high favours bullish traders. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for Natural Gas price is to the upside and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. The aforementioned descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, currently around the $2.70 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $2.65 zone, or the overnight swing low. Any further decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside for the XNG/USD near the $2.50 horizontal resistance breakpoint. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively might shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and prompt aggressive technical selling. On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the $2.765 area, closely followed by the $2.815 region, or the May monthly top, now seem to act as immediate hurdles. Some follow-through buying will reaffirm the positive outlook and lift the XNG/USD beyond an intermediate barrier near $2.915, towards reclaiming the $3.000 round figure. The momentum could get extended further and eventually lift Natural Gas price to the March swing high, around the $3.075-$3.080 zone.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.