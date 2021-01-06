CME Group’s flash readings for natural gas futures markets noted open interest went down by around 9.2K contracts following two builds in a row on Tuesday. On the other hand, volume extended the uptrend and rose by around 118.2K contracts.

Natural Gas remains capped by $3.00

The ongoing recovery in prices of natural gas could take a breather in the very near-term, as noted by shrinking open interest amidst higher prices recorded on Tuesday. Looking at the broader picture, the $3.00 mark per MMBtu emerges as the next target of relevance.