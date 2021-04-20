Natural Gas Futures: Scope for further gains

In light of advanced readings for Natural Gas futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the second session in a row at the beginning of the week, now by more than 4K contracts. Volume followed suit and went up by around 27.7K contracts, reversing at the same time three daily drops in a row.
Natural Gas now eyes $2.90
Prices of Natural Gas extended the rally on Monday amidst rising open interest and volume, opening the door to the continuation of this trend at least in the very near-term. That said, the next hurdle lines up at the March highs around the $2.90 mark per MMBtu.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
