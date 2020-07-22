Natural Gas Futures: Rebound could extend further

Open interest in Natural Gas futures markets went up for the third session in a row on Tuesday, this time by around 4.3K contracts in light of advanced readings from CME Group. On the other hand, volume prolonged the erratic performance and dropped by nearly 116.5K contracts.

Natural Gas met support around $1,64/MMBtu

Prices of Natural Gas edged higher on Tuesday and could extend the upside momentum even further on the back of rising open interest. The choppy activity in volume could slow the pace of the potential move higher, however, while resistance is seen in the $1,80/$1,82 band for the time being.