Natural Gas Futures: Potential rebound near-term

CME Group’s advanced prints for Natural Gas futures markets showed open interest and volume shrunk by around 11.3K contracts and by around 78.1K contracts, respectively, on Friday.
Natural Gas looks supported by the 200-day SMA
Friday’s negative price action in Natural Gas was accompanied by diminishing open interest and volume, opening the door to a probable bounce in the very near-term. Next on the upside appears the 50-day SMA around $2.73 per MMBtu, while the 200-day SMA around $2.48 is seen holding the downside for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.1800 amid downbeat mood
The recovery attempts in EUR/USD remain capped below 1.1800 starting out a holiday-shortened NFP week. Macro-economic divergence continues to weigh on the common currency. The US dollar remains underpinned by the risk-off mood.
GBP/USD: Depressed below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US dollar strength
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3800 ahead of the London open. Alike other majors, the cable also bears the burden of the US dollar strength. However, a battle of Brexit woes and the vaccine optimism in the UK seems to placate the sellers amid a quiet session.
Gold sellers eye 100-SMA inside immediate falling triangle
Gold extends pullback from $1,733 towards intraday low. Downward sloping momentum line suggests further weakness but triangle formation will test the sellers. Bulls are less likely to enter below 200-SMA.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Additional gains are likely with a break above $0.057
Dogecoin closed in the negative territory for five straight days and touched its lowest level in two weeks at $0.04965 before staging a rebound on Friday. As of writing, DOGE was posting modest daily gains at $0.05480.