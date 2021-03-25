Natural Gas Futures: Potential for further consolidation

CME Group’s advanced figures for Natural Gas futures markets noted open interest went down for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, this time by just 948 contracts. In the same line, volume retreated by around 83.4K contracts after two daily builds in a row.

Natural Gas remains supported around $2.40

Natural Gas prices charted an inconclusive session on Wednesday against the backdrop of shrinking open interest and volume. That said, the commodity is expected to remain side-lined at least in the very near-term and still supported around the $2.40 mark per MMBtu.