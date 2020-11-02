Natural Gas Futures: Potential correction near-term

Traders increased their open interest positions by around 7.5K contracts at the end of last week, halting a downtrend in place since October 15 in light of flash data from CME Group. On the other hand, volume went down by around 51.7K contracts, partially reversing the previous sharp increase.
Natural Gas met resistance near $3.40/MMBtu
Prices of Natural Gas appear to have met strong hurdle in the $3.40 level per MMBtu. Friday’s uptick to fresh 2020 highs was amidst rising open interest amidst the broader downtrend. That said, while extra gains should not be ruled out, a correction lower remains long overdue.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits five-week low below 1.1650 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1650, the lowest since September, as coronavirus cases continue rising in Europe and lockdowns are weighing on the outlook. Uncertainty about the elections is boosting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
Gold teases inverses head-and-shoulders on 1H below $1,900
Gold remains bid, keeping Friday’s recovery moves below $1900. The yellow metal portrays an inverse head and shoulders bullish chart pattern on the hourly formation. September lows can entertain short-term bears before highlighting early-July top.
Forex Today: Flight to safety continues ahead of US elections, amid surging covid cases
Dollar is rising, gold is stable, while stocks and oil are on the back foot. Covid figures continue rising, triggering a lockdown in the UK. One day ahead of the US elections, tensions remain high and weigh on markets.
WTI slips to five-month low on demand concerns
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to five-month lows on Monday on concerns demand conditions are about to weaken with many economies reimposing lockdown restrictions to contain the second wave of the coronavirus.