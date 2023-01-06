Advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets noted open interest increased for the sixth session in a row on Thursday, this time by around 13.8K contracts. Volume followed suit and rose by around 84.7K contracts, extending at the same time the recent erratic performance.
Natural gas: On its way to $3.50?
Prices of the natural gas resumed the downtrend on Thursday and revisited multi-month lows amidst rising open interest and volume. Against that, the commodity risks a deeper pullback in the very near term with the immediate target at the $3.50 region per MMBtu (December 30 2021).
