Natural Gas Futures: Further losses appear unlikely

According to advanced readings from CME Group, open interest in natural gas futures markets dropped by around 10.6K contracts on Thursday, extending the choppy activity for yet another session. Volume followed suit and went down by around 7.5K contracts.
Natural Gas faces the next hurdle at $2.90
Prices of natural gas charted a doji-like session on Thursday amidst shrinking open interest and volume, opening the door to some rangebound trading in the very near-term. Against this, the next target of note for the commodity emerges at the 2021 highs in the $2.90 mark per MMBtu (January 12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
