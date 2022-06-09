Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest dropped for the second session in a row on Wednesday, this time by around 25.6K contracts. Volume, instead, went up for the third consecutive session, now by more than 271K contracts.
Natural Gas faces minor support around $7.85
Natural gas prices added to the weekly leg lower after being rejected from Wednesday’s new 2022 high past $9.50. The daily pullback, however, came amidst another drop in open interest, signalling that a deeper retracement looks not favoured in the very near term. The commodity faces an interim support at $7.83 (May 20 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0700 ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.0700, as the US dollar fails to capitalize on the cautious market mood. The shared currency remains buoyed by the upbeat Eurozone GDP data and expectations of a hawkish ECB outcome.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2500 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.2500, trading on the back foot in early European trading. The US dollar is struggling to find demand despite firmer Treasury yields. British Chambers of Commerce warned UK economic growth will 'grind to a halt, as 10% inflation is on the way.
Gold Price teases bulls around $1,850 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold Price grinds higher during the third positive day as the softer US dollar battles the market’s cautious mood ahead of the ECB decision. XAUUSD picks up bids near $1,853 heading into the European session.
Dogecoin price eludes rationale as it continues to consolidate
Dogecoin price consolidation continues hand in hand with the reduction of volatility. Investors expect a volatile move that will shatter immediate barriers or blockades.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!