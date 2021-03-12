Natural Gas Futures: Further consolidation likely

In light of advanced prints for Natural Gas futures markets from CME Group, open interest dropped by around 1.3K contracts for the first time after four consecutive daily builds. On the other hand, volume reversed two pullbacks in a row and increased by around 47.5K contracts.
Natural Gas faces extra rangebound
Prices of Natural Gas charted an inconclusive session on Thursday and extended the consolidative theme in the lower bound of the recent range, all amidst shrinking open interest. That said, the side-lined formation is expected to prevail in the very near-term, with strong support in the $2.60 area per MMBtu.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay
GBP/USD off the lows, regains 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD has bounced-off lows and recaptures 1.3950 despite mixed UK economic data. The cable remains undermined by broad-based US dollar strength, as the Treasury yields rebound on relfation trade.
Gold: Bears eye $1700 amid uptick in Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) looks south, feeling the feeling of gravity amid a sharp rebound in the US Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year rates recaptured the 1.50% key level amid stronger US jobs data and President Biden’s vaccine optimism.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.