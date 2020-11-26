Natural Gas Futures: Extra gains seem contained

CME Group’s advanced prints for Natural Gas futures markets noted open interest shrunk for the fifth straight session on Thursday, now by around 13.8K contracts. Volume, instead, rose for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 6.2K contracts.

Natural Gas faces strong resistance around $3.00

Thursday’s uptick in prices of Natural Gas was in tandem with shrinking open interest, leaving prospects of further upside somewhat diminished in the very near-term. That said, the key $3.00 mark per MMBtu emerges as the next resistance of note.