Natural Gas Futures: Extra gains on the table

Flash prints for natural gas futures markets released by CME Group showed open interest extended the uptrend on Wednesday and rose markedly by around 18.5K contracts. Volume followed suit and went up by around 181.6K contracts after two daily drops in a row.
Natural Gas keeps looking to $3.00/MMBtu
Prices of natural gas posted strong gains on Wednesday amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, there is rising bets for another visit to the key barrier at $3.00 per MMBtu in the very short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
