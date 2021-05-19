Natural Gas Futures: Downside looks limited near-term

Considering advanced readings from CME Group for Natural Gas futures markets, both open interest and volume shrunk on Tuesday, this time by nearly 16K contracts and by around 217.5K contracts, respectively.
Natural Gas appears supported around $2.88
Natural Gas prices came under some downside pressure following a move to recent tops above the key $3.00 mark per MMBtu. The downtick was on the back of diminishing open interest and volume, hinting at the idea that further decline appears unlikely in the very near-term. Against this, decent support emerges around the $2.88 region for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
