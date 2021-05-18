Natural Gas Futures: Door open to extra gains

Open interest in Natural Gas futures markets increased for the third session in a row on Monday, now by more than 31K contracts, the largest single day build so far this year according to advanced figures from CME Group. In the same direction, volume rose sharply by around 371.1K contracts.
Natural Gas consolidates the break above $3.00
Natural Gas prices surpassed the key $3.00 mark per MMBtu at the beginning of the week against the backdrop of increasing open interest and volume, which is indicative that the continuation of the rebound remains unchanged in the very near-term. Against this, there are no resistance levels of note until the so far 2021 high at $3.219 (February 17).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
