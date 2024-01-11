- Natural Gas trades near $2.64, continuing a steep decline from Wednesday.
- Traders see ample amounts of supply, despite frost temperatures in Europe and China.
- The US Dollar steady above 102 ahead of US CPI numbers.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) is sinking near 2.7% ahead of US inflation figures, with traders not buying into geopolitical tensions and winter in the Northern Hemisphere. While Israel is facing tribunal repercussions from a possible genocide accusation out of South Africa, negative temperateres across Europe, China and other parts of the Northern hemisphere are eating into Gas reserves. Supply is flowing, however, and ships are still making ports, despite longer routes to circumvent the Red Sea passage.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) is gearing up for a spike in volatility with the US inflation report due to be released this Thursday. Markets are positioned for quick rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve with expectations that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will continue its disinflationary path. Substantial US Dollar weakness is expected on the back of all this, which could support Natural Gas prices.
Natural Gas is trading at $2.64 per MMBtu at the time of writing.
Natural Gas Market Movers: As long as supply is flowing
- European Gas prices are sinking with industrial demand not picking up at all and stockpiles still very much equipped to face a longer period of low temperatures on the continent.
- Several Norwegian Oil and Gas companies have launched projects for mining. Expectations are that nearly 40 to 50 wells will come online this year, from the 34 last year.
- German Gas storages drop to 88% while European Gas storage is still near 82%.
- This Tuesday the first hearings started in the United Nations Tribunal for Genocide against Israel after South Africa launched a formal complait with the tribunal.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: Disinflation is even worse for gas prices
Natural Gas was on a tear earlier this week, nearing $3 finally. The price action plunged back to $2.70, however, after markets saw no supply issues and lacklustre demand from the industry for the commodity. Expect to see still fairly muted reactions to the upside, unless a supply hiccup could emerge at one point out of the Middle East.
On the upside, Natural Gas is facing all the important Simple Moving Averages (SMA) as resistance levels to the upside. First up, nearby is the 200-day SMA near $2.75. Next up is the 55-day SMA at $2.85. Last but not least is the 100-day SMA at $2.95, near $3.
One big element that is always returning when it comes to Natural Gas, is that there is always an ample amount of supply. Each initial bullish reaction is being backtracked thereafter with the realisation that more supply is present. In that case, expect to see a continuing drop lower to $2.60 with a test at the low of December near $2.20 as not unthinkable.
XNG/USD (Daily Chart)
Natural Gas FAQs
What fundamental factors drive the price of Natural Gas?
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
What are the main macroeconomic releases that impact on Natural Gas Prices?
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
How does the US Dollar influence Natural Gas prices?
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
