NATO's Stoltenberg: We have heard Russia will scale down attacks, but units are not withdrawing

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that though NATO has heard that Russia will scale down its attacks in Ukraine, Russian units have not been withdrawing, but have been repositioning instead, reporter Reuters. Thus, we can expect more Russian attacks in Ukraine, which will bring more suffering, Stoltenberg added.
Russia announced earlier in the week that it would be scaling down its military operations around the northern cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, which it said was to foster better negotiating conditions, but the US and its allies have said is a redeployment/regrouping strategy. Russia has said it wants to focus its military efforts on key fronts and the "liberation" of Donbass. Peace talks between the two sides recommence on Friday after the last "constructive" round of constructive talks ended on Tuesday.
