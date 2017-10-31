NATO chief urges full implementation of N. Korean sanctions to counter global threat

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NAT0) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged all the United Nations (UN) members to implement sanctions against North Korea, in a joint announcement in Tokyo on Tuesday, following his meeting with the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Key Quotes via Reuters:

“North Korea’s ballistic and nuclear tests are an affront to the United Nations Security Council.”

“They pose a global threat which requires a global response.”

“Rather than dialogue it is necessary to cause North Korea to change policies by raising the pressure to the maximum.”