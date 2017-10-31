NATO chief urges full implementation of N. Korean sanctions to counter global threat

NATO chief urges full implementation of N. Korean sanctions to counter global threatBy Dhwani Mehta
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NAT0) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged all the United Nations (UN) members to implement sanctions against North Korea, in a joint announcement in Tokyo on Tuesday, following his meeting with the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
Key Quotes via Reuters:
“North Korea’s ballistic and nuclear tests are an affront to the United Nations Security Council.”
“They pose a global threat which requires a global response.”
“Rather than dialogue it is necessary to cause North Korea to change policies by raising the pressure to the maximum.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.