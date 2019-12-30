Natixis SA: EU and China need more expansionary fiscal policy - Bloomberg

Monetary policy has been less effective in buttressing growth by itself, especially in the European Union and China. As a result, these nations need a more expansionary fiscal policy, said Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis SA.

China’s issuance to grow as the budget gap widens from 7.9% this year to 9% of GDP. One drawback of fiscal expansion is its upward pressure on interest rates.

China announced CNY 2 trillion worth of tax cuts this year spurred provinces to boost infrastructure spending. Even so, the economy grew an underwhelming 6% in the third quarter to register its weakest rate in at least 27 years.

With the swelling deficit, the nation has little room to provide a "flood-like" stimulus.

