Emini S&P JUNE break of this week's low of 3960/55 is a sell signal & we could initially target 3820/00. I would not rule out 3600/3500.
There is little hope for bulls now. However if prices can hold above 3960 a recovery to 3990/4000, perhaps as far as 4040/50.
Nasdaq JUNE remains in a bear trend & the outlook certainly is negative as we look for 11700/650, probably as far as 10800/700.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 12100/200 & 12500/600.
Emini Dow Jones JUNE broke the 500 day moving average at at 32000 & then 31800 for a sell signal which could actually trigger a crash in the weeks ahead. Initially we could go straight to 30000 & 29700/600, with 29000 certainly not out of the question. A break below 29000 is catastrophic.
Strong resistance at 32100/300. Shorts need stops above 32400.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
