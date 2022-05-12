Emini S&P JUNE break of this week's low of 3960/55 is a sell signal & we could initially target 3820/00. I would not rule out 3600/3500.

There is little hope for bulls now. However if prices can hold above 3960 a recovery to 3990/4000, perhaps as far as 4040/50.

Nasdaq JUNE remains in a bear trend & the outlook certainly is negative as we look for 11700/650, probably as far as 10800/700.

Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 12100/200 & 12500/600.

Emini Dow Jones JUNE broke the 500 day moving average at at 32000 & then 31800 for a sell signal which could actually trigger a crash in the weeks ahead. Initially we could go straight to 30000 & 29700/600, with 29000 certainly not out of the question. A break below 29000 is catastrophic.

Strong resistance at 32100/300. Shorts need stops above 32400.