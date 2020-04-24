Nasdaq Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing the 9000 mark, bullish

  • Nasdaq recovery remains for now intact.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 8800 resistance. 
 

Nasdaq daily chart

 
Following the coronavirus-related crash, the Nasdaq is recovering sharply while trading above the main SMAs on the daily chart. 
 
 

Nasdaq four-hour chart

 
The bullish recovery remains in place as the market is looking for a break above the 8800 level en route for a test of the 9000 mark with a potential run to the 9400 level. On the flip side, Support can emerge near the 8520 and 8310 levels
 

Additional key levels

NASDAQ

Overview
Today last price 8691
Today Daily Change 85.00
Today Daily Change % 0.99
Today daily open 8606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8220.62
Daily SMA50 8283.19
Daily SMA100 8609.57
Daily SMA200 8258.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8794.5
Previous Daily Low 8590.5
Previous Weekly High 8963
Previous Weekly Low 8097.5
Previous Monthly High 8999.5
Previous Monthly Low 6681
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8668.43
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8716.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 8532.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 8459.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 8328.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 8736.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 8867.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 8940.83

 

 

