Markets were confused by Friday's US labour market data, not knowing how to react to solid job growth. This is a negative for equities, as it makes us expect a third consecutive 75-point Fed rate hike at the next meeting on 21 September. But job growth and the continued pace of wage increases is a positive signal from the economy, where companies continue to hire, and people continue to spend. In our view, there are more positives here, encouraging long-term buying in sagging stocks, despite the risks of local corrections due to short-term overbuying.
In July, the US labour market added over half a million jobs and maintained a 5.2% y/y growth in hourly earnings. The Fed on Friday also reported consumer credit growth of $40.2bn in June, up from $23.8bn in May and $25bn expected. This is a very high reading, as we only saw higher in March, excluding two spikes caused by one-off programmes.
People are rushing to borrow before rates get even higher. This promises to heat consumer inflation even more, so there will be pressure on the Fed to conduct policy tightening more quickly. But Americans are no longer as indebted as they were at the start of the financial crisis, so we can't say yet that the situation will end in a global financial crisis - 2.0.
Debt markets, the so-called "smart money", have eased their bets that on July 2023 the rates will be much higher. This trend broke in August but, as we can see, has not stopped stock buyers. Strong employment growth in July, credit data and durable goods orders confirm that the economy is coping with the Fed's tightening. So far, rate hikes and rising inflation have only been a stimulus to accelerate consumption.
A caveat is worthwhile here too. In the next two quarters, the Fed will likely step on the brake pedal too much. In that case, the sell-off could return to the stock market. But this is just causing future turmoil. The current data, for now, sets the stage for continued careful stock buying.
The nearest technical target for the Nasdaq100 looks to be the 200 SMA, which coincides with the round level of 14,000. If the markets opt for a swing-back before a new ascending impulse to clear the local oversold area, it is worth looking at 13,000. This area concentrates on the local highs of June and the lows of April, March, February, and May 2021.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0200 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0200 after the Eurozone Sentix data improved slightly in August. The US dollar pares strong NFP-inspired gains amid risk-on flows. Moody’s cut Italy’s credit rating amid political jitters. US-China tensions over Taiwan loom.
GBP/USD clings to gains below 1.2100 amid USD retreat
GBP/USD is holding onto the recovery gains below 1.2100, supported by a weaker US dollar amid a positive shift in risk sentiment. Bumper US NFP data ramped up aggressive Fed tightening expectations. UK political woes and a dovish BOE rate hike could cap the pound's upside.
Gold needs to crack $1,763 to extend the downside
Gold price nurses losses after impressive US NFP-inspired sell-off. US dollar eases in tandem with the Treasury yields amid a better mood. XAU/USD looks south towards $1,750, as 75 bps Sept Fed rate hike bets rise.
Top 3 Cryptos Price Prediction: Faux strength or resurgence of bullish momentum?
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of buying pressure as the eastern markets open fresh to a new week. This development could turn sour if BTC fails to overcome a significant hurdle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!