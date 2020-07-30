Nasdaq futures shoot higher as FAANG companies beat earnings estimates

- Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet all beat estimates on Thursday.
- The Nasdaq futures contract is now nearly 2% higher.
Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook earnings news
All of the large-cap Nasdaq companies reported this evening in the US aftermarket hours. As you can see from the information below, they were all above the analyst estimates.
Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) Q2 20 Earnings: - Revenue: USD 59.69B vs exp USD 52.30B - EPS: USD 2.58 vs exp USD 2.07 - iPhone Revenue: USD 26.42B vs exp USD 21.32B - Products Revenue: USD 44.53B vs exp USD 38.36B - Reports 4-For-1 Stock Split
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Q2 20 Earnings: - Revenue Ex-TAC: USD 31.60B vs exp USD 30.45B - EPS: USD 10.13 vs exp USD 8.21 - YouTube Ads Revenue: USD 3.81B vs exp USD 3.76B - Google Properties Revenue: USD 25.1B vs exp USD 24.55B - Quarterly Decrease In Revenues 2% Y/Y
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q2 20 Earnings: - Net Sales: USD 88.9B vs exp USD 81.24B - EPS: USD 10.30 vs exp USD 1.46 - Sees Q3 Net Sales USD 87.0B To USD 93.0B vs exp USD 86.51B - Created Over 175,000 New Jobs Since March
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Q2 20 Earnings: - Revenue: USD 18.69B vs exp USD 17.31B - EPS: USD 1.80 vs exp USD 1.39 - Monthly Active Users: 2.70B vs exp 2.63B - Daily Active Users: 1.79B vs exp 1.74B
Nasdaq futures 1-hour chart
The cash market has closed, so here is a look at how the Nasdaq futures market reacted to the earnings releases. The trendline on the chart had been broken once before and then after a dip below, there was another break of the level. The last hourly candle represents a 1.76% move higher.
Not only was there a pattern break, but the 55 Exponential Moving Average has also been broken once again. The indicators are looking bullish too. The Relative Strength Index is back in the positive overbought area. The MACD histogram is also in the green with extending bars and the signal lines are back above the zero level.
Elliott Wave analysts might be wary of the 76.4% retracement zone, where the price is currently at right now on the chart. Overall the trend is still very much an uptrend on the higher timeframes. These earnings could be the confirmation that the market needed for the bull trend to resume.
Nasdaq cash market additional levels
NASDAQ
|Overview
|Today last price
|10720.5
|Today Daily Change
|92.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|10628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10648.58
|Daily SMA50
|10140.46
|Daily SMA100
|9239.98
|Daily SMA200
|8975.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10656.5
|Previous Daily Low
|10577
|Previous Weekly High
|11068
|Previous Weekly Low
|10316
|Previous Monthly High
|10305.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|9383.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10626.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10607.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10584.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10541
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10505
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10700
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10743.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.