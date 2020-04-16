Nasdaq Asia Price Forecast: Bullish recovery remains intact, trades near 8800 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Nasdaq recovered more than 61.8% since the coronavirus-crash. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 8800 resistance. 
 

Nasdaq daily chart

 
Following the coronavirus-crash, the Nasdaq is rebounding sharply exceeding the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement while trading above the main SMAs on the daily chart. 

Nasdaq four-hour chart

 
The Nasdaq is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour time frame while printing higher highs and higher lows suggesting that the recovery remains for now intact. The level to beat for bulls is the 8800 resistance and if broken the next pit-stop could be the 9400 level closing a gap from late February. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 8520 and 8320 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

NASDAQ

Overview
Today last price 8753.5
Today Daily Change 162.00
Today Daily Change % 1.89
Today daily open 8591.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7828.58
Daily SMA50 8384.3
Daily SMA100 8590.55
Daily SMA200 8235.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8693.5
Previous Daily Low 8498
Previous Weekly High 8331
Previous Weekly Low 7746
Previous Monthly High 8999.5
Previous Monthly Low 6681
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8572.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8618.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 8495.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 8398.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 8299.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 8690.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 8789.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 8886.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

