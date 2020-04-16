Nasdaq Asia Price Forecast: Bullish recovery remains intact, trades near 8800 level

- Nasdaq recovered more than 61.8% since the coronavirus-crash.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 8800 resistance.
Nasdaq daily chart
Nasdaq four-hour chart
Additional key levels
NASDAQ
|Overview
|Today last price
|8753.5
|Today Daily Change
|162.00
|Today Daily Change %
|1.89
|Today daily open
|8591.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7828.58
|Daily SMA50
|8384.3
|Daily SMA100
|8590.55
|Daily SMA200
|8235.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8693.5
|Previous Daily Low
|8498
|Previous Weekly High
|8331
|Previous Weekly Low
|7746
|Previous Monthly High
|8999.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|6681
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8572.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8618.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8495.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8398.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8299.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8690.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8789.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8886.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
