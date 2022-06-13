Emini S&P JUNE collapsed 130 points from 4144 on Thursday & another 100 to 3930/20. Further losses are expected to 3865/55 before a retest of very important support at 3820/00...where I correctly called a low for the correction last month - so obviously this is key to direction for the summer.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 3930/40 then strong resistance at 3960/70. If we unexpectedly continue higher expect very strong resistance at 4000/10.
Nasdaq JUNE broke support at 12410/370 for a sell signal in the morning hitting targets of 12100/050 & 11900/850 as we look for 11600/550 & retest of the May low at 11491. I doubt this will hold a second test & a break lower is an obvious sell signal targeting very strong support at 10800/700. This will be key to direction over the summer & a break lower will be disastrous.
Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend with first resistance at 12000/100 & strong resistance at 12250/350. Shorts need stops above 12450.
Dax 40 JUNE crashed almost 1000 points last week - in fact almost 900 in just the last 3 days.
FTSE 100 JUNE collapsed 344 points from resistance at the 2022 high at 7615/45 in just 3 days) after I warned: HOLDING THIS RESISTANCE FORMS A RARE BUT VERY NEGATIVE TRIPLE TOP SELL SIGNAL.
Dax broke strong support at 14200/150 to target 13900/800 & probably 13600/550 this week. Eventually we could continue lower to 13480/430 before a retest of very strong support at 13250/150.
Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 13900/14000 but strong resistance again at 14100/200. Only above 14300 turns the outlook positive.
FTSE crashed as far as my lower target & strong support at 7320/00. Longs need stops below 7280. A low for the day but no bounce so be ready to sell a break below 7280 targeting 7225/15, perhaps as far as 7140/20.
A bounce from strong support at 7320/00 targets 7370/80. Strong resistance at 7415/35. Shorts need stops above 7460.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops to multi-week lows below 1.2300 after weak UK data
GBP/USD has declined to its weakest level since mid-May below 1.2270 in the early European session on Monday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP contracted by 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, missing the market expectation for an expansion of 0.2%.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0500, undermined by the risk-off market mood in early European trading. Hot US inflation ramped up aggressive Fed tightening bets, rekindling recession fears. The dollar remains firmer amid a damp mood and rallying yields.
Gold Price looks to retest $1,850 as risk aversion propels USD ahead of Fed
Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats from a three-week-old resistance line as risk-aversion underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. That said, the yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the jump in the hawkish Fed bets.
Breaking: Bitcoin price drops below $25,000
Bitcoin price dipped below $25,000 after entering Monday's trading session in a negative posture. The downswing has derived from the break of an ascending triangle on the four-hour chart.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!