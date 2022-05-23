Emini S&P JUNE could be finding a low for the correction - at this stage at least. It should be worth trying longs on a retest of 3830/00. Longs need a wide stops below 3750, but the risk could be worth it because the first target for the bounce is 3920/40 then first resistance at 4000/4020, giving us up to 1:4 risk vs reward. Strong resistance at 4030/50 but shorts need stops above 4080. A break higher is a decent buy signal initially targeting 4110/30 then 4210/30.

A break below 3750 signals another potential 200 point drop.

Nasdaq JUNE held the next downside target of 11500 & closed above the previous May low of 11689/704. This could signal a more sideways direction for this week to ease oversold conditions but it is no buy signal. Gains could be seen as far as first resistance at 12180/280 but a high for the day is possible. Above 12350 however opens the door to 12500 & strong resistance at 12700/800. Shorts need stops above 12950.

A break below 11500 however targets 11300 & 11000, probably as far as a buying opportunity at 10800/600. Longs need stops below 10400.

Emini Dow Jones JUNE managed a strong bounce from my 30550/500 target. I would not rule out a recovery for this index too this week. Holding above 31150/30950 allows a recovery to 31500/550, perhaps as far as resistance at 31700/800. Watch for a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 31950.

A break below 30900 risks a retest of support at 30600/500. There is further trend line support at 30400/300. A break below 30000 this week is a sell signal with another 500 to 1000 tick loss possible.