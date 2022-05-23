Emini S&P JUNE could be finding a low for the correction - at this stage at least. It should be worth trying longs on a retest of 3830/00. Longs need a wide stops below 3750, but the risk could be worth it because the first target for the bounce is 3920/40 then first resistance at 4000/4020, giving us up to 1:4 risk vs reward. Strong resistance at 4030/50 but shorts need stops above 4080. A break higher is a decent buy signal initially targeting 4110/30 then 4210/30.
A break below 3750 signals another potential 200 point drop.
Nasdaq JUNE held the next downside target of 11500 & closed above the previous May low of 11689/704. This could signal a more sideways direction for this week to ease oversold conditions but it is no buy signal. Gains could be seen as far as first resistance at 12180/280 but a high for the day is possible. Above 12350 however opens the door to 12500 & strong resistance at 12700/800. Shorts need stops above 12950.
A break below 11500 however targets 11300 & 11000, probably as far as a buying opportunity at 10800/600. Longs need stops below 10400.
Emini Dow Jones JUNE managed a strong bounce from my 30550/500 target. I would not rule out a recovery for this index too this week. Holding above 31150/30950 allows a recovery to 31500/550, perhaps as far as resistance at 31700/800. Watch for a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 31950.
A break below 30900 risks a retest of support at 30600/500. There is further trend line support at 30400/300. A break below 30000 this week is a sell signal with another 500 to 1000 tick loss possible.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains, stays below 1.0700
EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after having climbed to its highest level in nearly a month at 1.0687 in the European session. ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments and the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar fueled the pair's rally at the beginning of the week.
GBP/USD retreats modestly after testing 1.2600
GBP/USD has edged slightly lower after having tested 1.2600 in the European session. With the dollar facing heavy selling pressure in the risk-positive market environment, however, the pair clings to strong daily gains ahead of BOE Governor Bailey's speech.
Gold climbs to two-week high at $1,865 amid weaker USD
Gold capitalizes on the improving market mood and the weakening dollar on Monday, trading at its highest level in two weeks above $1,860. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1%, limiting XAU/USD's upside for the time being.
Cardano whales enter buying spree before the Vasil hard fork
Cardano price is showing an interesting set up as it struggles to make a move above a crucial support level. A rejection could lead to a buying opportunity for patient investors before ADA explodes.
Why is SIGA Technologies stock soaring on Monday?
SIGA Technologies is soaring again on Monday as the company continues to benefit from the spread of monkeypox throughout the globe. SIGA has a monkeypox vaccine candidate that got FDA approval.