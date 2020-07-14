Nasdaq 100: Rejection of key Fibonacci resistance at 11060/65 signals a correction lower – Credit Suisse

Nasdaq 100 experienced a wild session yesterday with early strength extending to key flagged Fibonacci resistance at 11060/65, with the subsequent aggressive rejection resulting in the completion of a large and potentially significant bearish ‘reversal day’, which has the potential to finally signal a much overdue correction lower, according to economists at Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“A wild session yesterday with early strength extending to our next flagged resistance/objective at 11060/65 – a key Fibonacci projection resistance – with the subsequent aggressive rejection resulting in the completion of a large and potentially significant bearish ‘reversal day’. Whilst this has clearly the potential to signal a much overdue corrective phase has finally begun, we believe we need to see more evidence of a follow-through from yesterday to confirm this is indeed the case.”
“Key for the rest of this week is seen support at 10529/478 – the low of last week and further price support. Below here on a closing basis is needed to reinforce yesterday’s session to keep the immediate risk lower with support seen next at 10342/29, then the 21-day average at 10270/50. A close below this latter area remains seen in our view as confirming a potentially protracted consolidation/correction is underway, with support then seen at 9743 next and with the 38.2% retracement of the rally from March at 9428.”
“Resistance at 10792/892 needs to cap to keep the immediate risk lower.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
