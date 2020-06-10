Nasdaq 100: New record high does not imply strength – Credit Suisse

Nasdaq 100 is at a new record high as yesterday closed at 9953.75 but is seen highly overextended near-term with 100% of the stocks above their medium-term average, economists at Credit Suisse note.
Key quotes
“Nasdaq 100 has moved to a new record high but is now well above its ‘typical’ extreme - 15% above the 200-day average – now at 9737. We remain of the view the market is highly overstretched and due a consolidation/correction and thus do not look to chase near-term strength from here. Weakness though will be seen as a corrective mover lower.”
“Resistances are seen at the psychological 10000 level, then 10200/20.”
“Below 9577 is needed to ease the immediate upside bias, but only below 9182 would set a top, with support then seen back at 8860 initially.”
“As of Friday last week, 100% of Nasdaq 100 stocks were above their medium-term 63-day average, something rarely seen. Whilst this points to strong market breadth, it also speaks to the current highly overextended state of the rally.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto high ground ahead of US inflation, Fed decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, holding onto gains as the dollar retreats ahead of US inflation and the Fed's decision. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The crypto market takes one more day to decide the direction to follow, and it also consumes the patience of the investors. The solution to the current scenarios is imminent since there is no obstacle-free space in the upside, and can break the limits of patience underneath.
XAU/USD clings to small gains near $1,720 ahead of FOMC
The XAU/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory and rose $30 during that period.
WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA
WTI (July futures on Nymex) has bounced-off the daily low of 37.78 but is not out of the woods yet heading into the US Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.