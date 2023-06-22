Share:

NASDAQ100 comes down from 161.8% Fib, so can be higher degree wave 4, either deep in price or sideways in time. In either case, it can take a bit more to complete correction based on Fibs and time compared to wave 2. First support is here 14800-15k, then its 14400-14600.

