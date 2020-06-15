Nasdaq 100: Correction lower to find important support at 9182/53 – Credit Suisse

Nasdaq 100 has opened lower, trading down -1.17% at 9477, and analysts at Credit Suisse look for a consolidation/corrective phase to emerge with support seen at 9357, then more importantly at 9182/53.
Key quotes
“We remain of the view a peak is in place for now and what may be a protracted consolidation/corrective phase is underway following its rally to what we have viewed as its ‘typical’ upside extreme (15% above the 200-day average) and long-term trend resistance from February 2011 at 10135/55.The bearish MACD cross and potential top is seen adding a further negative tone.”
“After breaking initial support at 9499, we see the next level to watch at the 23.6% retracement of the March/June rally at 9357, then what we look to be better support, starting at 9240 and stretching down to price and gap support at 9182/53. Only beneath this latter area would see a price top established, with support then seen next at 8863/61 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from March and mid-May low.”
“Resistance is seen at 9736 initially, with the immediate risk seen staying lower whilst below 9849. Above can see a recovery back to the beginning of the price gap from last week at 9978.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
