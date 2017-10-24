NAFTA: What now for the “worst trade deal ever”? - ING

Donald Trump seems set on ripping up NAFTA as throughout his Presidential election campaign, Donald Trump railed against free trade with NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) the focus of his ire, explains the analysis team at ING.

Key Quotes

“Trump threatened to rip up the 24 year deal between the US, Canada and Mexico, calling it the “worst trade deal ever”. In his view it has cost jobs – US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer “certified” that “at least 700,000 Americans have lost their jobs due to changing trade flows from NAFTA” – and contributed to the ballooning US trade deficit. Consequently, Trump wants things to change, but as we have seen with Obamacare and taxes, this isn’t always easily done.”