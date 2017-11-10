NAFTA renegotiation talks to get underway – RBC CM

Adam Cole, Chief Currency Strategist at RBC Capital Markets, points out that the fourth round (of seven scheduled) of NAFTA renegotiation talks get underway in Washington today with around 700 trade negotiators gathering.

Key Quotes

“As the negotiations proceed, the issues covered are becoming more contentious (the less contentious issues have been quickly dealt with) and these talks will start to touch on difficult issues such as rules of origin and Trump’s “sunset clause” which would see the whole NAFTA agreement re-examined every five years. As the negotiations get more difficult, expect to hear more speculation of failure being a real possibility.”