NAB business survey (Feb) falls well below consensus

In Australia, the February NAB business survey has been released and should be taking a special interest in markets considering the timing of it related to the bush fires and the coronavirus impact.

NAB business survey

Business Conditions Index slips to 0 vs +2 in Jan vs 3 exp.

Business Confidence Index drops to -4 vs -1 in Jan vs 0 exp.

January’s survey showed business conditions +3, confidence -1, versus a long term average around +6.

AUD/USD has moved to session lows following the data and just taken out the Wall Street support line and extends below the H&S neckline at the time of writing. The price has formed a bearish channel since its early Asia top at 0.6612 with bearish in bars accompanied by increased bearish tic volume as the Williams A/D on the 4-hour time frame crosses below a 57 moving average.