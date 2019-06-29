N. Korea’s Choe: Trump-Kim meet at DMZ 'very interesting suggestion' - KCNA

Responding to the US President Trump’s offer to meet the North Korean leader Kim at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Sunday, the first Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said that “we see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal,” the official KCNA news agency reported.

He added: “I am of the view that if the DPRK-U.S. summit meetings take place on the division line, as is intended by President Trump, it would serve as another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations.”

Should the plan of the Trump-Kim meeting materialize, markets might perceive this positively that could lift the risk sentiment in the Asian trades on Monday. However, the main deciding factor still remains the outcome of the key Trump-Xi trade talks.