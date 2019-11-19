N. Korean ForeignMin: US proposed to meet in Sweden in December - KCNA

The KCNA reports, cites the North Korean Foreign Ministry, as saying that the US has proposed to meet in Sweden in December.

No further details are out on the same but it likely refers to the US President Trump and North’s leader Kim Jong-Un impending meeting over the denuclearization issue.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported earlier today -“North Korea said on Tuesday that the United States’ decision to postpone a joint military drill with South Korea was not enough of an incentive for it to return to the negotiating table, and that it would not discuss denuclearization until Washington ended its “hostile policy.”

The above article had virtually no impact on the market sentiment, which is largely driven by the US-China trade developments.