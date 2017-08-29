N. Korean Ambassador: US should be fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences it will entail

Following the remarks from the US Ambassador Wood, the North Korean Ambassador Han Tae Song crossed the wires, via Reuters, speaking before a session of the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament.

Main Headlines:

My country has every reason to respond with tough counter-measures as an exercise of its right to self defence

The US should be fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences it will entail

US driving Korean peninsula "towards an extreme level of explosion" by deploying huge strategic assets