N. Korean Ambassador: US should be fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences it will entail

N. Korean Ambassador: US should be fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences it will entailBy Dhwani Mehta
Following the remarks from the US Ambassador Wood, the North Korean Ambassador Han Tae Song crossed the wires, via Reuters, speaking before a session of the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament.
Main Headlines:
My country has every reason to respond with tough counter-measures as an exercise of its right to self defence
The US should be fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences it will entail
US driving Korean peninsula "towards an extreme level of explosion" by deploying huge strategic assets
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.