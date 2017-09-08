N. Korea says seriously examining "simultaneous fire" of 4 missiles at Guam

News hitting the wires could be setting up further risk of sentiment in Asia for today with N.korea that has said President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" comments are "load of nonsense," as reported by KCNA Reuters news. N.korea also says sound dialogue not possible with "such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him" - Reuters news.

