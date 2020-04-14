N. Korea fires multiple short-range missiles in the sea – Yonhap

South Korean state news agency, Yonhap, carries fresh headlines, citing that North Korea has fired multiple short-range missiles into the sea, as being reported by the South’s military on Tuesday.

The missiles are targeted between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

South Korea said that they are monitoring the situation for more developments.

Market reaction

The risk-on sentiment remains unperturbed by the above piece of news, as the S&P 50 futures keep the 1.60% advance intact while Asian stocks rally over 1.50% to 2.50%.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY trades modestly flat at 107.70.