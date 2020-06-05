N Ireland business calls for 6-month delay in Brexit trade plan – FT

The Financial Times is reporting that business leaders in Northern Ireland have called for the deferral of new Brexit trade checks due in January, warning that they still lack crucial details after “little.

Market implications

This follows the UK announcing ts post-Brexit tariffs regime, cutting import duties on many products while protecting industries such as automotive and agriculture, as the country turns its focus toward global trade beyond Europe.

The UK is not about to agree to the EU’s demands for a level playing field at the cost of an extension, which is sterling negative. The transition is due to end on 1 January and a new "trade border" will begin operating between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.