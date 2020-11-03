MVIS Stock Price: Microvision Inc extends selloff after disappointing earnings report

- NASDAQ:MVIS drops another 6.94% to start the week on Monday.
- Recent analyst grades leave little optimism for Microvision investors.
- Earnings report from Friday led to a major selloff as unexpected losses piled up this quarter.
NASDAQ:MVIS has shown the volatility that penny stocks often experience over the course of the past 52-weeks, as the stock is up over 150% in that time, but is now down about 53% from its 52-week highs. Shares took a nosedive on Friday after the most recent quarterly report showed unexpected losses and lower year-over-year revenues from the same quarter in 2019. On Monday, the stock continued its fall, shedding a further 6.94% to close the trading session down at $1.61.
CEO Sumit Sharma reiterated his stance that Microvision is open to a merger or acquisition from a larger company that could have some use for the laser and video display driver maker. Its location in Redmond, Washington has long had it tied to being a target of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) but despite the CEO’s wishes, this has yet to come to fruition. Investors had previously jumped headfirst into the stock with rumours of it being involved in the new Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) IPhone model, but once again, those rumours were quickly dispelled.
NASDAQ:MVIS news
The stock was given a hold rating by H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede after Microvision announced its earnings on Friday. A hold rating does not show as much optimism in the long-term appeal of the company as the buy rating that was previously handed out by an analyst at Ladenburg Thalmann earlier in October. Investors should be wary of the sudden drops and spikes that accompany penny stocks like Microvision, but for the time being, nothing seems particularly interesting about the stock unless long-term investors want to add some more on the recent dip.
