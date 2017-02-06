Multiple casualties reported in three incidents in London

According to the British media, a van ran over multiple people on the London Bridge, leaving at least six victims at the scene.

In a second incident, police have confirmed that multiple people have been stabbed at the Borough Market, which is close to the Bridge, but the number of casualties is still unknown.

Also, a third incident is being reported in the Vauxhall area of London, where witness quoted by Sky News have reported a “large” police response.

Local police are looking for three armed suspect, BBC reports.