In other EV news, Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood shocked many by selling more shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and bought a stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) for the first time. Wood has noted that she has been meeting with GM and its CEO Mary Barra over the past few months to discuss GM’s plan for its transition to an all-electric fleet. Shares of GM were up by 1.15% during Tuesday’s session.

This morning, Mullen offered investors a press release that detailed the progress the company has made on its solid-state polymer battery cell technology. Mullen suggested it is ready to move on to the next phase of testing, which they believe will take place at some point later this month. Mullen investors were appropriately excited, but that excitement dissipated rather quickly as investors weighed the release and decided it wasn’t quite worthy of a surge in price.

NASDAQ:MULN soared out of the open on Tuesday after a well-timed press release from the company this morning. Unfortunately, the stock backtracked and even lost ground by the closing bell. On Tuesday, shares of MULN sank by 11.81% and closed the trading day at $0.95. The broader markets looked to be on the mend on Tuesday, but quickly reversed back into the red. The Dow fell for the fourth consecutive day, dropping by 84 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ managed to eke out a 0.25% and 0.98% gain respectively during the session.

