MULN Stock News: Mullen Automotive tumbles despite EV sector rally

It appears that Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian will be getting some German competition soon, as Mercedes Benz opened its new US battery plant in Alabama on Tuesday. The plant is close to the company’s main US plant in Tuscaloosa, and is scheduled to begin production of a new electric SUV model by 2025. This is part of the broader plan from Mercedes to be all electric by 2030, as the company eyes the US as one of its larger markets. This could spell trouble for luxury names like Tesla and Lucid, as well as SUV makers like Rivian.

Electric vehicle stocks had a lot to do with the NASDAQ recovery on Tuesday, as industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) officially raised its prices for all models in the US and China. Shares of the EV maker jumped by 4.63% and recaptured the $800 price level. Other EV makers followed suit as Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) gained 2.0%, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) added 3.27%, and struggling Chinese EV maker, Nio (NYSE:NIO), rose by 5.89% during the session.

NASDAQ:MULN saw its recent surge halted on Tuesday, despite the session being a bullish relief rebound for the broader markets. Shares of MULN tumbled by 9.6% and closed the trading session at $1.60. With oil prices plummeting well below $100 per barrel, all three major indices soared. The Dow Jones shrugged off energy weakness to post a gain of 599 basis points. The S&P 500 snapped its four-day slide and gained 2.14%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ surged on the strength of big tech stocks, climbing by 2.92% to lead the way. The bullish session comes ahead of an imminent interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

