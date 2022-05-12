EV stocks continued to sell off on Wednesday as the sector continues to be dragged down by weakness in the industry leader, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Shares of TSLA fell by 8.25%, extending its monthly losses to 25%. Other EV stocks that were trading in the red include Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). Startups like Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) tanked by 13.10% and EV truck maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) dropped by 9.61%, in an especially bloody day for US-based EV makers.

In a market environment where growth stocks, particularly ones that are pre-revenue and not profitable, are being punished, Mullen Automotive finds itself in some trouble. Despite squeezing higher earlier this year, Mullen has already lost all of its prior gains, and could be in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ at this rate. Mullen released an update on its solid-state battery technology yesterday, but investors didn’t seem too impressed by the news.

NASDAQ:MULN continues to fall towards zero as the broader markets plummeted after a higher than expected inflation report was released. On Wednesday, shares of MULN plummeted by 16.02% and closed the trading day at just $0.80. US markets were on the defensive yet again as the inflation figure came in slightly higher than analyst estimates. All three major indices fell deep into the red, extending this year’s brutal market sell off. The Dow Jones dropped a further 326 basis points, the S&P 500 fell to a new year to date low, and the NASDAQ sank yet another 3.18% during the session.

