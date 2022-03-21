MULN Stock News: Mullen Automotive surges again as weekly gains top 60%

NASDAQ:MULN gained 18.85% during Friday’s trading session.

Mullen continues to gain after no real company news, although social media sentiment is climbing.

Tesla jumps higher as Morgan Stanley reiterates its bullish stance.

NASDAQ:MULN had a week to remember as the startup EV stock gained more than 60% over the past five sessions. On Friday, shares of MULN added a further 18.85% and closed the trading day at $2.90. The move higher came during another bullish session as stocks closed their best performing week since November of 2020. All three major indices soared into the closing bell despite the Federal Reserve implementing a rise in interest rates earlier in the week. The Dow Jones added 274 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 1.17%, while the NASDAQ continued to climb out of bear market territory with a further 2.05% gain..

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Mullen’s huge week comes as somewhat of a surprise to investors who have seen the stock fall by nearly 90% over the past 52-weeks. Other than some positive news releases, Mullen really hasn’t had much in the form of actual company news. One thing to be noted is that social media sentiment for the company is through the roof this month, and we have certainly seen in the past how Reddit and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) can have an immediate impact on a stock’s price.

MULN stock forecast

In the daily Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) headline, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated his bullish stance on the stock. Jonas reiterated his overweight rating for Tesla and maintained his $1,300 price target for 2022. Perhaps most surprisingly, Jonas opined that he anticipates Tesla to enter the aviation industry at some point, perhaps in the form of eVTOLs. It is the first time Jonas has publicly mentioned the aviation industry, and it seems it was enough for investors to buy the current dip. Shares of TSLA were up 3.88% during Friday’s session.