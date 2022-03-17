MULN Stock news: Mullen Automotive rebounds as EV stocks surge for second straight day

Chinese EV makers were the big winners on Wednesday, as the Chinese government stepped in and said it would be supporting US-based ADRs and stabilizing its own stock market by reducing regulatory crackdowns. Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) soared by 25.59%, while XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) added 28.71% and 31.90% respectively. Other ADRs like AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) had its best trading day since it made its New York Stock Exchange debut in September of 2014, as the tech giant jumped by 36.7% during the session.

Why has Mullen Automotive been so popular? Its FIVE crossover EV has turned heads, especially after winning the Top Zero Emission SUV award at the recent Los Angeles International Auto Show. Mullen is also promoting its latest battery technology which is a solid-state polymer battery pack which will power its vehicle when they begin production in 2023. The battery is believed to deliver over 600 miles with a full charge and a range of 300 miles with an 18-minute DC Fast Charge.

NASDAQ:MULN has been making plenty of headlines on social media as of late, and the penny stock EV maker continues to see heavy daily trading volume. On Wednesday, shares of MULN jumped higher by 9.37% and closed the trading session at $1.75. The broader markets saw the relief rally carry over from Tuesday, even as the Federal Reserve implemented its first interest rate hike since 2018. The Dow Jones added a further 518 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 2.24%, and the NASDAQ led the way, climbing by 3.77% during the bullish session.

