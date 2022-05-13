Rivian soared by 17.96% after reporting a better than expected earnings call for the first quarter. The beleaguered EV truck maker has been under heavy scrutiny since going public, but the market was happy to hear that it remains on track to produce 25,000 EVs by the end of this year. It is a sign that the EV sector could be overcoming the ongoing supply chain issues, which could bode well for companies like Mullen as well. Legacy automakers Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) were down 4.59% and 3.04% respectively due to being downgraded to Underweight by Wells Fargo.

The electric vehicle sector had a rare positive session, even as the industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) extended its declines. Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XEPEV) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) all surged higher on Thursday. Tesla shares fell by 0.82% after recovering most of its losses from earlier in the session.

NASDAQ:MULN snapped its recent five-day losing streak as the EV startup stock tries desperately to recapture the $1.00 price level. On Thursday, shares of MULN rose by 8.30% and closed the trading session at $0.87. The stock nearly regained the $1.00 stock price during the morning as it hit an intraday high of $0.96, but the price tailed off into the closing bell. The broader markets were undecided on a direction for most of the session, and all three indices closed the day relatively flat. The Dow Jones extended its losing streak to six straight sessions, while the S&P inched lower by 0.13%, and the NASDAQ inched higher by 0.06%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.